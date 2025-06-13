Most fuel prices increase

The Public Utilities Board has announced weekly changes to maximum fuel prices across all zones, excluding gasoline, diesel motor fuels, and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 10, 11, 11a, 11c, 12, and 14.

Gasoline motor fuel prices rose by up to 1.2 cents per litre, while diesel motor fuel on the Island increased by up to 3.4 cents per litre. In Zones 13 and 13a, diesel also went up by 3.4 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel increased by 2.95 cents per litre, and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a saw the same 2.95-cent increase.

In contrast, propane heating fuel drops by 1.1 cents per litre.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, June 20.