Morning Forecast | May 15, 2023

Good Monday morning!
The weather across the Province today will vary from place to place. No significant weather is expected but we are looking at some rain and snow shower activity in Labrador throughout most of the day. On the Island, we start dry, but showers will roll onto the West Coast this afternoon. Rain will arrive on the West Coast late afternoon or evening and spread eastward overnight. Many of us will see rain and showers late tonight and Tuesday.
Temps today will be near 10 for a large part of the Island, and into the single digits for highs across much of Labrador. This week will not see major fluctuations in the temperatures.
I’m keeping an eye on the May 2-4 long weekend forecast and I’ll have that update for you tonight!
Have a great day!
Eddie