More than kites rising to the occasion; Teddy Bear Picnic finds new home in CBN

Responding to concerns that a beloved children’s event was coming to an end, TaDa! Events has helped The Teddy Bear Picnic find a home in Conception Bay North this summer.

The Harbour Grace Kite Festival and Teddy Bear Picnic is set for July 23, at the historic Harbour Grace Air Field. From 1-4 p.m., families can enjoy an afternoon of kite flying, entertainment and activities including face painting, rock painting, reading blanket, photos with Amelia Earhart, coloring and of course, special appearances by the Teddy Bear Man himself, Terry Rielly. There will be a Teddy Bear Hospital on site and a Teddy Bear Adoption center where kids can adopt a teddy in need of a home.

TaDa! Events producer, Terri Andrews, said that since TaDa! and the Harbour Grace Civic Events Committee began the event three years ago, the picnic has become more and more popular. “Last year, we invited Terry Rielly to perform as a surprise guest to the delight of all. So when we heard that the Teddy Bear Picnic needed support, it was a natural choice for us!”

Admission is free. Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring a kite, a teddy and a blanket and enjoy a fun day on the airfield where Amelia Earhart began her historic solo transatlantic flight.