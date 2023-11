It’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping on Saturday, with the annual Downtown St. John’s tax free day.

There are more than 70 shops and services taking part in this years event, you can see a list of all participating stores here.

You can park for free today at all on-street parking spaces. That includes Duckworth St, Water St. Harbour Dr, Clift’s Baird’s Cove, New Gower St, George St, (west of Adelaide St) Queen St, and George St. West.