News Sports

More than 500 children swim, bike and run to the finish line at Kids of Steel triathlon

By Bailey Howard
Published on August 2, 2023 at 3:56 pm
Updated on August 2, 2023 10:48 pm

It’s a sporting event that takes place every year on Regatta Day, but it doesn’t involve rowing.

On Wednesday morning 520 kids swam, biked and ran to cross the finish line in Bowring Park in St. John’s for the Kids of Steel triathlon event.

Post Views: 68



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top