More than 2,000 take part in 95th Annual Tely 10 road race

Officials with the Transportation Safety Board have begun their investigation in the wake of the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible.

It’s just one of multiple investigations. The U.S. Coast Guard, which led the search for the Titan, is investigating from the American side, and the RCMP has begun a preliminary examination of the circumstances of the five deaths to determine if a larger criminal investigation is required.

TSB chair Kathy Cox held a news conference in St. John’s Saturday. She says interviews have already begun with people on board the Polar Prince, the support vessel for the Titan, which returned to St. John’s Harbour early Saturday morning.

“Our mandate is to find out what happened and why, and to find out what needs to change to reduce the risk of such occurrences in the future,” Cox told reporters. “Very important, it is not the function of the board to assign blame or determine civil or criminal responsibility. Now this morning, TSB investigators boarded the Polar Prince to examine and document the vessel, to collect information from the vessel’s voyage data recorders and other vessel systems that contain useful information.”

Five people are presumed dead after a catastrophic implosion while the Titan was travelling to the wreck site of the Titanic.

TSB providing update on investigation involving Polar Prince & submersible Titan @NTVNewsNL Interviews have begun with crew on board the Polar Prince this morning. pic.twitter.com/hGbHKqDKqc — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) June 24, 2023

RCMP Superintendent Kent Osmond also briefed the media on Saturday. He said police have begun a preliminary examination to determine if a full investigation is needed.

“Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicate criminal, federal or provincial laws have been broken,” Osmond said.