More than 2,000 take part in 95th Annual Tely 10 road race

By Rosie Mullaley
Published on June 25, 2023 at 5:48 pm

More than two thousand people ran, walked and rolled their way to the finish line today in the 95th annual Tely 10-mile road race.

Noah Defreyne of St. John’s  was the overall winner, while Kate Bazeley, also of St. John’s, was the first female finisher, in a race that brought tough conditions under high humidity.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was at the start and the finish and has this story.

Rosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
