More temporary emergency room closures across the province this week due to staffing shortages

Posted: August 7, 2023 10:17 am |
By Marykate O'Neill


Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of emergency room closures in the province due to staffing shortages.

Urgent care services at the Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne will only be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today, Tuesday and Thursday.

The Green Bay Health Centre in Springdale will be temporary closed today and will re-open at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. as another temporary closure is in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 9-1-1. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest emergency department.

