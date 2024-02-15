More storm closures at metro area facilities 

It is another day of storm closures.

In the City of St. John’s, all facilities will be closed this morning, with an update at 11 a.m. All facilities in Paradise are closed for the morning with an update at 11:30 a.m.

Waste collection scheduled for today in St. John’s has been postponed to Saturday while waste collection scheduled for February 14 will now take place on Friday.

The garbage and recycling collection scheduled for today in Mount Pearl will be postponed until Friday.

In CBS waste collection scheduled for today has been pushed to Monday. Recycling collection for Thursday in Area 3B has been cancelled for this week and will not be collected until the next scheduled recycling day on February 29.

In Torbay, garbage collection has been cancelled for today. The collection for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Friday. The collection for Thursday will be rescheduled for Monday.