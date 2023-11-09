More sexual violence charges laid against Markus Hicks; including kidnapping

The RNC has laid 29 additional charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into sexual violence. On Wednesday, investigators arrested 32-year-old Markus Hicks, of Paradise, and charged him with the following offences related to four new survivors:

Five counts of sexual assault

Five counts of disguise with intent

Kidnapping

Sexual assault with choking

Two counts of accessing child pornography

Two counts of breach of trust

Four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

Four counts of luring a child

Four counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child

Householder permitting prohibited sexual activity

In total, the 32-year-old now faces 92 charges involving 14 survivors following an investigation that began on Aug. 23 when the RNC received information related to the use of fictitious identities, social media applications, and concealment to arrange sexual acts.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a court appearance. He has been linked to properties in Paradise and Torbay and investigators have linked him to multiple fake social media accounts. Members of the RNC investigative team are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. A dedicated e-mail has been established to reach the investigative team directly. Please contact [email protected] with any information. You can also call the RNC at 709-729-8000 and provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.