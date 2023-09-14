More sex-related charges against St. John’s man after more complainants come forward

More charges have been laid against one of the two St. John’s men accused of sexual violence against youth for more than a decade.

Sixty-three year-old Tony Humby has been charged with four additional counts of sex-related offences.

The charges were officially laid at provincial court today.

In total, Humby now faces 28 charges that include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference and forcible confinement. His co-accused, 80-year-old Bruce Escott, faces 10 similar counts.

It’s alleged that as far back as 2004, Humby and Escott — who were neighbours on Hussey Drive in the east end of the capital city — worked together in a scheme to lure and sexually abuse teenaged boys.

Humby has a trial set to begin Nov. 14. Escott is due back in court Oct. 3, but has yet to enter a plea.