More of the same for Thursday, but nicer weather looms for the Island this weekend!

Rain, drizzle, and fog will continue across much of the Island tonight and Thursday at one time or another. There may be some sunny breaks over northern areas of the Avalon on Thursday afternoon as the wind in that area attempts to turn more southerly. If I’m getting excited about sunny breaks, we know it’s been a foggy month. And a foggy month it has been!
The weather will slowly improve Friday and especially for the weekend as this weather pattern finally relents. The cutoff low that’s made itself at home over the region will finally get kicked out to the east, into the North Atlantic. This will open the door to more sunshine and milder temperatures across the Island for the second half of the weekend and next week.
Meanwhile, Labrador will see the sunny 20s continue into Sunday. The next chance of rain will be Monday in the Big Land. Speaking of the warm weather in Labrador, it’s been dry. The fire risk is certainly increasing, so please take caution and be careful when dealing with open flames.
For my full forecast, be sure to watch the video above. It’s my forecast from Wednesday’s NTV Evening News Hour!