More hot weather expected for parts of the Island

It will be another hot and humid day across the province.
The Great Northern Peninsula and Baie Verte Peninsula are expected to see showers today. Amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected. The remainder of the Island will see a mix of sun and cloud. Most of the Island will see temperatures near 30 degrees. With the humidex, it will feel even warmer. On the Northern Peninsula, temperatures will only reach the teens.
Heat warning for:
- Avalon Peninsula North
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Buchans and the interior
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- St. John’s and vicinity
- Terra Nova
Special Air Quality Statement for:
- Bonavista Peninsula
A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Labrador with some showers from Norman Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair. The L’Anse-au-Clair area could see as much as 5 mm. Highs will range from 15 to 20 across Labrador.