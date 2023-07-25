More hot air and thunderstorms are on the way for Wednesday

For YOUR 7-day forecast and to track the rain using our new INTERACTIVE RADAR, be sure to visit the weather page!
Tuesday afternoon we saw multiple areas of showers and thunderstorms develop over the Province. These storms were generally located over the interior and western portions of Labrador and the central and northeastern areas of the Island. Outside of the storms, the weather is pretty quiet aside from the heat and humidity over much of Newfoundland.
Lows across the Province overnight will range from the mid to upper teens for much of Newfoundland to 9° to 18° in Labrador. The coolest readings will be found on the North Coast. Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear once the storms end. There will be some showers late on the top of the Great Northern Peninsula.
Wednesday will be almost a carbon copy of Tuesday for the Island. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 20s, with humidex values in the 30 to 35 range. Labrador will see highs the teens on the coast to the mid-20s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across much of N.L.
There will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. And some storms could be strong, especially between the central and parts of the southwest, where heavy rain, gusty winds, and pea-sized hail will be possible.
Thursday and Friday do not look dissimilar to tomorrow for much of the region, although some cooler air will move into Labrador, with highs dipping into the middle teens. The weekend will see a bit of a pattern change for the Island, as a couple of lows are going to swing through. As it stands now, Saturday into Sunday may be quite rainy for central and eastern areas. Highs will also fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s.