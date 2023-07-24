More heat, humidity and thunderstorms this week before late week pattern change

Another week, another round of hot temperatures and relatively high humidity levels are on the way to parts of the Province. This time, it is to a good bit of Central and Northeastern Newfoundland, where Heat Warnings are in effect from Tuesday thru late Thursday or Friday. Highs in that area will be in the upper 20s, lows near 17, and humidex values to 35. Outside of there, it will still be warm, downright hot in some areas, but not quite as hot during the day or warm at night to necessitate an alert.
Tuesday will see highs reach the mid-20s to near 30° for much of the Island under a mix of sun and cloud. Humidex will be in the upper-20s to mid-30s. It’ll be a bit cooler in areas of onshore, westerlies. Labrador will see highs in the lower 20s along and south of the TLH and generally lower to mid-teens to the north.
There is a general risk of afternoon storms on Tuesday across much of N.L. The strongest storms will be found over the interior and western Labrador, where gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be produced over some areas.
The rest of the week looks fairly similar across the region. We can expect scattered showers and storms in Labrador each afternoon, almost. While on the Island the afternoon storms will take a break after Wednesday.
Once past Friday, we get into a bit of a pattern change. We will go from one that had the jet stream to our west, which allowed the warm and humid air to surge north for a few weeks.
This weekend the jet stream will move east a bit, this will allow some cooler and drier air to move in, ending the hot streak. It will also be a more active weather pattern, with chances for rain increasing. Starting with Saturday. Which looks to feature a high chance of rain at the moment.
