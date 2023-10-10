More disruptions to ER services on Bell Island

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of more disruptions to emergency services because of staffing shortages. The Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will close this evening, as well as for the next two days, at 8 p.m. with plans to re-open the following morning at 8 a.m.

The U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be closed until Monday, Oct. 16 and emergency services will be unavailable until at least Friday of this week.