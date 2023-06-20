More charges laid in sex exploitation case

St. John’s — Ten additional charges have been laid against Tony Humby, one of two capital city men who reportedly sexually assaulted and sexually exploited youth for more than a decade.

The 63-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two each of sexual interference and invitation to sexually touching a person under 16 and single counts of sexual exploitation, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

The charges were laid in provincial court this morning and involve two complainants — five counts against one complainant in 2008 and the other five against the other complainant in 2019.

Humby wasn’t in the courtroom this morning. Instead, he was represented by his lawyer, Stephen Orr. Crown prosecutor Robyn Singleton told Judge Lois Skanes that a publication ban on the complainants’ names was warranted, along with orders that Humby to have no contact with the complainants.

He’s due to make an appearance in court tomorrow via video link.

In all, Humby faces 24 charges. He’s pleaded not guilty to the 14 prior charges, which also include sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation against three other complainants. Humby, who is in custody at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary, has been denied bail.

The other man charged, Bruce Escott, is in custody at Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre. He has yet to enter a plea and hasn’t applied for bail. He has a new lawyer, who told the judge at Escott’s last court appearance that he needed time to review the file. Escott’s case is set to be called again in court July 13.

The two men are suspected of working together to sexually abuse youth between 2007 and 2021.

The RNC began extensive searches of the men’s homes last week. Humby and Escott live near each other on Hussey Drive in the east end of the capital city. Officers are expected to be there for at least the next week.