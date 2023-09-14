More charges laid against man accused of sexual violence

More charges have been laid against one of two St. John’s men accused of sexual violence against youth for more than a decade. Tony Humby, 63, has been charged with four additional counts of sex-related offences. The charges w ere officially laid at provincial court today.

In total, Humby now faces 28 charges that include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference and forcible confinement. His co-accused, 80-year-old Bruce Escott, faces 10 similar counts.

It’s alleged that as far back as 2004, Humby and Escott – neighbours on Hussey Drive – worked together in a scheme to lure and sexually abuse teenaged boys.

Humby has a trial set to begin Nov. 14. Escott is due back in court Oct. 3, but has yet to enter a plea.