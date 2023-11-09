More Charges Connected to Historical Sexual Violence

The RNC has laid additional charges against two individuals connected to an ongoing investigation into sexual violence in the province. On Wednesday, police arrested 63-year-old Anthony Humby, of St. John’s, and 81-year-old Bruce Escott, also of St. John’s, and charged them with the following offences believed to have occurred from 2006 to 2011 related to one additional survivor:

Anthony HUMBY, 63

Sexual assault

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual interference

Bruce ESCOTT, 81

Sexual assault

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation

To date, HUMBY faces a total of 32 charges and ESCOTT a total of 14 charges related to 11 survivors. The accused remain in custody and will appear in Provincial Court today in relation to these additional charges. Members of the RNC investigative team are available to speak with anyone that has information or has questions. With a trauma-informed focus, the officers prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals. A dedicated e-mail has been established to reach the investigative team directly. Please contact [email protected] with any information. You can also call the RNC at 709-729-8000 and provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),