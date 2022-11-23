Moose-vehicle collision sends two to hospital, kills moose

An SUV suffered extensive damage after striking a moose on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Warning. This article contains images that some may find disturbing.

A moose was killed after being struck by an SUV Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, at about 7:30 p.m.. The driver of an SUV was unable to avoid the animal, which wandered onto the roadway between Allandale Road and Portugal Cove Road.

The force of the collision killed the animal and caused considerable damage to the vehicle. Two occupants of the SUV were assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Debris from the crash was strewn along the roadway, prompting police to close one lane for some time as the scene was cleared and the animal removed.