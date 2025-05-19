Moose struck by three vehicles on Outer Ring Road; one person taken to hospital

A moose-vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road Sunday evening sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 10:00 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound taxicab struck a moose approaching the Allandale Road interchange. The force of the collision caused significant damage to that vehicle, and killed the moose. Two more motorists were unable to avoid the deceased animal in the roadway, each running over the remains of the animal. Damage to those vehicles was minor.

The driver of the taxi, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

One lane of the highway was closed for a while, until the animal could be removed and the roadway washed clean.

Video from the scene of a moose-vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road