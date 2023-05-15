Moose killed following collision; no serious injuries reported

A moose was killed after being struck by at least two vehicles on Route 2 late Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, close to Fowler’s Road, at about 9:30 p.m.. A moose was struck by an eastbound vehicle, causing significant damage to the car. The animal was then struck by a second vehicle, which caused moderate damage. The driver of a third car drove into the centre median, reportedly trying to avoid a collision themselves.

All occupants were assessed by paramedics at the scene. At least one person was taken to hospital, their injuries believed to be minor. The moose was killed.

Traffic was slowed in both directions as the scene was cleared.