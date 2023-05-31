Moose injured, put down, following a collision on Thorburn Road

The scene of a moose-vehicle collision on Thorburn Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A collision with a moose caused minor damage to an SUV on Wednesday evening, however the moose had to be put down.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Thorburn Road, just west of the Team Gushue Highway overpass, shortly after 6:00 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound SUV had struck a moose, causing minor damage to the vehicle. No one was injured in the collision. The injured animal remained partially under the SUV for some time, forcing a closure of the road.

A wildlife conservation officer prepares to put down an injured moose after it was struck by a vehicle on Thorburn Road Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A wildlife conservation officer arrived on the scene and humanely put the moose down. The animal was removed for disposal and after the road was cleaned it reopened to traffic, roughly an hour after the collision occurred.