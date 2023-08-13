Monopiles destined for U.S. wind fields arrive in Argentia

A heavy transport vessel is docked in the Port of Argentia this weekend, having shipped large turbine components that will be used for offshore wind production south of the border.

Boskalis ‘Target’ discharged the first shipment of massive offshore wind foundation monopiles, each exceeding 110 metres in length and weighing over 2,000 tons.

Having arrived Friday from Germany, the monopiles are being stored at the Argentia site and are destined for installation in various offshore wind fields in the United States.

Months of intensive preparation went into the vessel’s arrival and it was cause to celebrate for port employees and management, as the work is considered to be a critical component of the supply chain in helping facilitate the U.S. energy transition.