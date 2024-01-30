Monday’s snowfall totals from across eastern Newfoundland

From Environment and Climate Change Canada
On Monday, January 29, 2024, a low pressure system approached from the southwest and tracked southeast of the Avalon Peninsula. This winter storm brought a period of lightweight and fluffy snowfall during the day, which later combined with strong northeasterly winds in the evening to create widespread blowing snow for several hours over eastern Newfoundland.
The following is a summary of weather event information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The snowfall amounts in centimeters are as follows:
- Victoria: 32 cm
- Paradise: 29 cm
- St. John’s East: 26.4 cm
- St. Lawerence: 22.2 cm
- St. John’s International Airport: 19.8 cm
- Bay Roberts: 18 cm
- Bonavista: 17.9 cm
- Lethbridge: 17 cm
- Winterland: 16.5 cm
- Terra Nova: 16.2 cm
- Gander West: 10 cm
Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.