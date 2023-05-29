Monday’s forecast; not as bad as it once was!

Good Monday morning, folks!
We are waking up to areas of rain and showers across much of the Island, and some snow on parts of the Great Northern Peninsula.
As the morning goes on, the rain, showers, and wet snow will end for most of us. This will happen by roughly lunchtime, perhaps a touch later on the top of the GNP. The exception will be in parts of Central, where flurries and/or showers will not end fully until this evening. This will all occur as the area of low pressure driving this weather departs into the North Atlantic.
Winds will be northerly today, so readings for most of the Province will be in the 5 to 10 range for highs. Some areas of the Southern Avalon may be a tad better than that in the offshore flow.
Skies will start to clear in most of Labrador this afternoon and over the Island later this afternoon (west and south) and tonight farther east.
The weather for this week isn’t looking as cruddy as it looked like it would be last week. Further details to come!
Have a great day!
Eddie