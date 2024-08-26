Monday starts quietly, but a Heat Warning remain in effect for parts of Labrador

Good Monday morning! Here are some highlights of what to expect over the next 24+ hours across NL:
- Increasing cloud on the Island today with highs in the 20s
- Heat Warning for Goose Bay and Eagle River in Labrador into Tuesday
- Rain arrives in eastern Newfoundland tonight and linger into Tuesday
- Cooler air starts to arrive Tuesday in Labrador
The new work week is going to start off on a mostly quiet note across the Province! The weather on the Island will start sunny, but clouds will increase this afternoon as an area of low-pressure approaches from the south. This low will bring some rain to eastern areas of the Island overnight into Tuesday. Today, afternoon highs across Newfoundland will reach the middle to upper 20s. Expect cooler readings south, in onshore flow, where highs will be closer to 20.
Labrador will also see a quiet and warm day with highs in the 20s to near 30. A Heat Warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening for Upper Lake Melville and Eagle River. Highs in this area will be near 30, with lows no cooler than 16. Conditions will improve Tuesday evening as a cold front passes through the area
Cooler weather will eventually take over much of the Province as a strong cold front swings across Labrador on Tuesday and the Island on Wednesday. The front will bring some showers with at as well. The 5 Day Forecast showcases the widespread drop in temperatures quite well as we move through the last week of August!
Have a great Monday!
See you this evening on NTV Starting at 5:30 PM!