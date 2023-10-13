Moncton man dies at industrial site in Labrador

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a sudden death at an industrial site in Labrador.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police was notified by Tata Steel of a workplace death at a remote mining location in Northern Labrador. The 38-year-old deceased is a man from Moncton, New Brunswick. Next-of-kin has been notified.

Both Occupational Health and Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been engaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact Labrador RNC at 1-709-944-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.