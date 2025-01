The province has provided a $500,000 sponsorship from the MMSB Waste Management Trust Fund to help make the 2025 Canada Games the greenest games ever.

Initiatives will focus on reducing waste, promoting environmental responsibility, and providing educational outreach to encourage eco-friendly practices throughout the games.

The games will take place from August 8 to 25 and will bring together over 4,800 athletes, managers, and coaches from 19 different sports.