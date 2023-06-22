TIME RUNNING OUT: Missing submersible search continues as oxygen runs out

It’s day four of the race against the clock, to find missing submersible Titan and its five passengers.

There were no major updates to report overnight. However, we do know the following additional assets were en route as of Wednesday:

Canadian CGS Ann Harvey

Canadian CGS Terry Fox

Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic (ROV)

French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV)

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel)

Air National Guard C-130

ROV from Magellan

Late Wednesday, another key addition was added to the search – the research ship Atalante made its way easy to deploy a robotic diving craft capable of descending to the depth of the Titanic wreck.

Horizon Maritime Services and Miawpukek Horizon representatives made a brief statement to media related to the search and rescue of the Titan.

“On this National Indigenous Day, Miawpukek First Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the rescue team as they continue their efforts to locate the Ocean Gate Submarine that has been lost since Sunday, June 18th, while descending to the wreck of the Titanic.,” said Chief Misel Joe of Miawpukek First Nation. “We pray the five passengers will be found and returned to their families. Hold on to hope for it is powerful; it helps us deal with impossible problems that need a positive outcome.”

On Tuesday, an RCAF plane detected “banging noises” but officials do not know if the sounds are coming from the submersible.

“With respect to the noises specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” Capt. Jamie Frederick of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters during a press conference in Boston. “We need to have hope. I can’t tell you what the noises are, but what I can tell you is …we’re searching where the noises are.”

The submersible carrying five passengers lost contact with its surface ship the Polar Prince early Sunday morning after leaving St. John’s. The missing vessel was heading to the 1912 wreckage of the Titanic, located about 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland. The tours are owned and operated by OceanGate.

The submersible is carrying Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of a prominent Pakistani family, and OceanGate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush.

