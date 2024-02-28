Missing man found deceased in Bay Roberts

Today, the RCMP NL Underwater Recovery Team located the body of 63-year-old Michael O’Driscoll in the waters off the area known as Mad Rock in Bay Roberts. Search efforts had been underway since February 25, when he was reported missing. RCMP NL thanks all who supported the search efforts, including the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue, the Atlantic Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The RCMP extends deepest condolences to Mr. O’Driscoll’s family, friends, colleagues and former students.