Missing hunter located safe by RCMP police service dog Marlow

A missing hunter was safely located over the weekend thanks to the actions of RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow, her handler Corporal (Cpl.) Hrynyk, Holyrood RCMP and Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue.

Early Saturday evening, police received a report of an overdue hunter believed to be in a wooded area near Colinet. The man, who was hunting alone without a cell phone, had departed for his hunting trip that morning. With darkness setting in, family members became concerned for his safety.

Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue and RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed to assist in the search. After a number of hours of searching, PSD Marlow picked up a scent and focussed her efforts on a track leading to a boggy area. She and Cpl. Hrynyk trekked through the bog, as search and rescue called out for the missing man. As the pair made their way further into the bog, the voice of the missing hunter was heard.

The man was located stuck waist high in the bog, unable to free himself. He was safely transported from the area by Central Avalon Search and Rescue and was reunited with his family.