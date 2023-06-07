Missing elderly fisherman found safe near Holyrood

A man missing in the Holyrood area after failing to return from a fishing trip has been found safe this morning.

An extensive search since yesterday afternoon in the area of Hawke Hill off the Trans-Canada highway involved multiple resources including Rovers Search and Rescue and rescue, Central Avalon Ground Search, The Wolverines, Triple Bay Eagles and more.

Police say earlier this morning he was located alive. The 76-year-old is in good conditioned, after being assessed by paramedics this morning.