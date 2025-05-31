Missing child on Random Island has been found

A child, reported missing on Random Island on Friday afternoon has been found.
In a post shared on Facebook at about 1:00 p.m., Sarah Burton, mother of 8-year-old Adalyn Skinner, stated she has been found. The RCMP have confirmed that Adalyn has been located, and is safe.
A search that went through the night, involving several Search & Rescue agencies, government departments, and volunteer emergency services, has come to a joyous resolution.
Previous story: The search for 8-year-old Adalyn Skinner, who went missing on Random Island on Friday afternoon, is continuing. Clarenville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing child.
Adalyn, who is autistic, was last seen running into a wooded area of Random Island at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is described as being four feet tall, and weighing seventy pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Adalyn was last seen wearing a black shirt, purple tights, and blue shoes.
In a post shared to Facebook, Adalyn’s mother stated is attracted to water, animals, plants, and alders, and she would also be drawn to things like campers, sheds, pools, and swing sets.
RCMP advises that Random Island is now limited to local traffic and essential personnel only. As the search continues, an increase of people in the area may interfere with technologies being used to search for Adalyn.
RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, in partnership with six Ground Search & Rescue organizations, local fire departments and EMS, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), are continuing their search. Aerial search support is being provided by Fire and Emergency services and the JRCC. The Canadian Coast Guard is also conducting a search of the shoreline. Random Island East and Random West Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services are also on site.
Police are also asking residents on Random Island to check their properties and vehicles for Adalyn, as well as any available video surveillance or trail camera footage beginning Friday at 2:00 p.m.. Anyone who sees Adalyn, or has any information or video, is asked to please contact the Clarenville RCMP immediately at 709-466-3211.