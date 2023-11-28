Minister Parsons to attend Mines and Money Conference in London

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, will join department officials in attending the Mines and Money at Resourcing Tomorrow conference in London, UK, from Nov. 28-30.

The conference is Europe’s largest mining investment event, bringing together more than 175 mining companies and more than 2,000 attendees from around the world. Themes at this year’s event include a focus on critical minerals and the energy transition. Newfoundland and Labrador has tremendous potential to be a stable, responsible supplier of critical minerals, which are essential to the world’s energy transition. The province has an established mineral development industry, infrastructure and an abundant supply of renewable energy resources that support responsible resource extraction and development.

Mining plays a significant role in the provincial economy, especially in rural and remote areas.