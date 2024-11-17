Eddie's Update Weather

Minor coastal flooding possible along southern shorelines Monday and Tuesday

Posted: November 17, 2024 4:29 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

An area of low pressure will combine with high astronomical tides on Monday and Tuesday to bring higher-than-normal water levels at high tide for areas of southern Newfoundland. Some minor coastal flooding is likely in low-lying areas along the shoreline.

A Special Weather Statement for the higher-than-normal water levels was issued Sunday afternoon by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander (ECCC NL) for the following locations:

  • The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
  • The Burin Peninsula
  • Burgeo – Ramea
  • Channel-Port aux Basques

According to ECCC NL, the high water levels will coincide with high tide and will occur between 8 AM and 12 PM.

Subsequent updates will follow if needed.

