Minor coastal flooding possible along southern shorelines Monday and Tuesday

An area of low pressure will combine with high astronomical tides on Monday and Tuesday to bring higher-than-normal water levels at high tide for areas of southern Newfoundland. Some minor coastal flooding is likely in low-lying areas along the shoreline.
A Special Weather Statement for the higher-than-normal water levels was issued Sunday afternoon by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander (ECCC NL) for the following locations:
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Burin Peninsula
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques
According to ECCC NL, the high water levels will coincide with high tide and will occur between 8 AM and 12 PM.
Subsequent updates will follow if needed.