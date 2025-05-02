Minor changes at the pumps

There are minor changes in fuel prices today.

All types of gasoline motor fuel increased by up to 0.2 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel on the Island decreased by up to 0.6 cents, while in Zones 13 and 13a, diesel motor fuel saw a decrease of 0.3 cents.

Furnace oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.51 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 0.17 cents. Lastly, propane heating fuel increased by 1.5 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, May 9.