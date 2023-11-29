Ministers Dempster and Hogan Address the Provincial Indigenous Women’s Steering Committee Gathering

On Monday and Tuesday, the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Lisa Dempster and the Minister of Justice and Public Safety John Hogan attended the annual Provincial Indigenous Women’s Steering Committee Gathering in Cormack.

The Gathering provides an opportunity for Indigenous women from throughout the province to connect and share experiences, current realities, and future aspirations, and to identify measures necessary to aid in the improvement of the quality of life of Indigenous women and gender-diverse individuals in their communities.

The Office of Women and Gender Equality provided funding of $25,000 for the Gathering.