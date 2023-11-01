Minister Parsons to Provide Update on Critical Minerals Plan

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons will address the Mineral Resource Review Conference today where an update on the province’s critical minerals plan will be provided.

The event takes place at the Delta Hotel at 9:15 a.m.

Updates on industry developments will be provided from the mining, exploration and service and supply sectors, as well as representatives from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology.

The Mineral Resources Review Conference and Trade Show takes place from October 31 to November 3. It is a joint venture of the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology.