Minister Parsons to Attend Mines and Money Conference in London

The minister responsible for Industry, Energy and Technology is attending the Mines and Money conference in London, UK.

Andrew Parsons along with department officials will attend the conference which takes place from November 28 to 30.

The conference is Europe’s largest mining investment event, It brings together more than 175 mining companies and more than 2,000 attendees from around the world.

Conference sessions include “Capitalizing on the green steel opportunity.” With the province’s renewable energy and mineral resources, Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada are strategically positioned to be leaders in the development of high-grade, low-impurity iron ore green steel supply chains.