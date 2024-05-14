Minister Parsons Launches Hydrogen Development Action Plan for Newfoundland and Labrador

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, launched the province’s Hydrogen Development Action Plan. The plan, titled Green Hydrogen: An Action Plan for Newfoundland and Labrador, will complement the Renewable Energy Plan, released in 2021, and the Climate Change Action Plan, further advancing the province’s status as a global supplier of clean energy.

The province has an abundance of renewable energy resources, including wind, which can be used to produce green hydrogen. The release of the Hydrogen Development Action Plan is the next step in enabling the development of a green hydrogen and ammonia production industry in the province.

The Hydrogen Development Action Plan will provide a focused policy approach to hydrogen development in the province to guide involvement in hydrogen initiatives that are imminent or currently underway. Action items are categorized into four pillars:

Export and Domestic Markets

Partnership, Innovation and Industry Support

Training and Jobs

Regulatory Framework

A copy of the Hydrogen Development Action Plan can be found here and additional information can be found in the backgrounder below.