Minister Parsons Announces Support for EXCITE! Rural Health Simulation Lab

The Provincial Government is supporting the EXCITE! Corporation as they establish a new simulation laboratory that will assist with recruitment, training and retention of qualified rural healthcare professionals.

Today, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology – Andrew Parsons, announced an investment of $178,750 from the province’s Regional Development Program towards the creation of a Rural Health Simulation Lab. The Provincial Government’s investment is supported by a further $500,000 from the Northpine Foundation towards the project.

The Rural Health Simulation Lab will simulate real-life situations, allowing participants hands-on experience to enhance workplace readiness for challenges encountered in rural settings. Bringing simulation to rural areas increases exposure and practice at their home sites to enhance those skills needed to provide high quality care in rural settings. The lab will use state-of-the-art simulation technology to enhance clinical skills, cultural competency and teamwork.

The project is in line with the Newfoundland and Labrador Health Accord’s call to develop a more integrated, technologically enhanced, and sustainable health system. It is a partnership between multiple stakeholders including the Miawpukek First Nation, NL Health Services, the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Nursing at Memorial University, and the South Central Health Foundation. The lab will help build the rural innovation economy by facilitating new investment and creating research and industry partnerships in healthcare and technology.

The project will include:

The installation of the simulation lab inside the EXCITE building.

Purchase of the simulation equipment.

Training for simulation equipment in partnership with NL Health Services – Central Zone, Memorial University and Miawpukek First Nation.

Implementation of a mobile training unit.

Fostering commercial opportunities through the lab.

The EXCITE! Corporation is the not-for-profit business development corporation of the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor. The Regional Development Program provides support by way of non-repayable contributions to organizations for the development and implementation of economic initiatives with respect to regional and sectoral development, diversification, innovation, and key emerging sectors.