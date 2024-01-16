Minister Lebouthillier to make an announcement on the renewal of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet

Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will be in St. John’s today to make an announcement regarding investments under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term project to renew Canada’s federal fleet of combat and non-combat vessels.

The announcement takes place at Newdock, St. John’s Dockyard Limited at 10:00 a.m.

Lebouthillier will be joined by Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Gudie Hutchings and MP Ken McDonald.