Details on the Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act, also known as Clare’s Law will be announced today.

Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General John Hogan will announce the details at the MacMorran Community Centre in St. John’s beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Hogan will be joined by the Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons and Malin Enström, Executive Director for Iris Kirby House.