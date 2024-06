Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker will bring greetings at the 2024 Travel Media Association of Canada Conference today.

The event will take place at Memorial University’s Signal Hill Campus.

The 2024 Travel Media Association of Canada Conference takes place from June 12 to 16.

It will be the largest gathering of members to date, registration will be limited to approximately 100 Canadian Travel Media and 140 Tourism Industry Media Managers.