Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker will announce support for the Royal St. John’s Regatta as part of Confederation 75 celebrations today.

The announcement will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the Winner’s Circle at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John’s.

Crocker will be joined by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and MHA for the district of St. John’s East – Quidi Vidi John Abbott and the President of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee Ashley Peach.