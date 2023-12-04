Minister attending 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference

Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is part of the Canadian delegation participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

COP28 is designed to unite a diverse range of stakeholders – government, youth, business and investors, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and others. Discussions will focus around specific solutions that must be scaled up this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, build resilience, and mobilize finance at scale. Key agenda items include: a global “stocktake” of progress since COP21 in Paris, France and COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland and agreement on clarifying the rules on a new international offsets system.

The province is committed to addressing climate change, through the implementation of a climate change action plan, a new renewable energy action plan, achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, establishing a Net-Zero Advisory Committee, and advancing electrification and innovation to further the transition into more renewable energy sources.

On Wednesday, Davis will speak on a panel entitled “Capturing Your Attention: Carbon Capture and Storage Dialogue”, hosted by the Clean Resource Innovation Network Pavilion.