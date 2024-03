As of April 1st, minimum wage will go up from $15.00 to $15.60 per hour, a 0.60 cent increase.

While some minimum wage workers say this isn’t enough to make ends meet, business owners are looking at their bottom line.

Meanwhile, the Federal minimum wage will increase from $16.65 to $17.30 per hour. This adjustment reflects the 3.9 per cent increase in Canada’s annual average Consumer Price Index for 2023 and is aligned with inflation.