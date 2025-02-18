MINEx Convention and Trade Show kicks off in Labrador

The MINEx Convention and Trade Show kicked off today in Labrador.

The three-day event brings together mining industry leaders, analysts, suppliers and supporters to showcase opportunities in mining and community development in western Labrador.

There will be presentations, panel discussions, a trade show and social events.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons and Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will speak at the conference at 9:30 a.m. today.