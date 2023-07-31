Millions of dollars allocated for provincial roads and highways work

In Budget 2023, the province invested $1.4 billion over five years for work on provincial roads and highways. Out of the $225 million dollars allocated for 2023-24, %59 million has recently been awarded between 14 contracts for road work across the province. This includes a $6.9 million contract for work on the Burgeo Highway and $5.9 million for the paving of the Trans-Canada Highway from South Brook to West Bottom. Work is also set for Bay Roberts, Bay d’Espoir, Red Harbour, Postville and more.
Siochana to headline Regatta Eve concertBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced a Regatta Eve Concert for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The lineup features School of Rock (5-5:45 p..m.); Old Contemporaries (6-7:15 p.m.) and Siochana (7:30-9 p.m.).
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the shores of Quidi Vidi on Regatta Eve to share in the excitement of the coming 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta,” says Royal St. John’s Committee President, Noelle Kennell- Thomas. “Being pond side on Regatta Eve has become a part of many rowers, vendors and spectators’ Regatta week tradition. Feeling the air of anticipation, sampling some of the delicious food truck offerings, and playful banter amongst friends as to whether the races will be a go or not, will be made all the more special this year with music from talented local artists. Many thanks to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting this exciting and fun community event,” Kennell-Thomas added.
Metrobus will operate its load and go service between Confederation Building and Dominion, Kings Bridge Road between 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Accessible Metrobuses available.
The Royal St. John’s Regatta is pleased to partner with Inclusion NL once again this year. Inclusion NL will provide the following services:
– Volunteer support available at Inclusion NL Tent
– Large Print version of Race Day schedule
– Toll Free Number to call with accessibility inquires: 1-844-517-1376
– Text Number to Contact: 709-697-3323
– Golf Cart transportation provided by Bally Haly Country Club available from Kings Bridge Road bus stop to Quidi Vidi Lake
The 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2 (weather permitting).Post Views: 40
Opposition says opioid crisis needs a multi-faceted response from governmentBy Web Team — 46 mins ago
Opposition leader David Brazil says the rising numbers of of addiction in this province needs a multi-faceted approach to prevent drug overdose deaths. Tina Olivero, whose son died of a drug overdose in St. John’s over the weekend, shared Ben’s story on social media and is calling for immediate action to help save other lives.
“My deepest condolences extend to the Olivero family and all those who have suffered immense loss due to opioid overdoses in our province,” said Brazil. “Increasing enforcement and cracking down on the flow of illicit drugs into our province are just pieces of the larger puzzle in what is a complex, multi-faceted issue like drug addiction in our province.”
Brazil says the RNC and RCMP must put an even greater focus on seeking out the root of the illicit drug supply into Newfoundland and Labrador.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley spoke with Tina Olivero this morning and will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 33
Busy weekend province-wide for SARBy Colleen Lewis — 42 mins ago
Search and Rescue teams from across the province worked together this weekend to respond to several calls. In the Stephenville area, two teens had to be rescued from a river where they were swimming following a rain storm. There was also a tragedy, when a man fishing near Random Island overturn his boat. Search and Rescue in Holyrood also responded to a call, after two tourists went missing.
The provincial coordinator for Search and Rescue says the high number of incidents comes as more and more people are on the water for summer recreation. They’re encouraging everyone to wear a personal flotation device.Post Views: 32