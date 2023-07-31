News

Millions of dollars allocated for provincial roads and highways work

By Web Team
Published on July 31, 2023 at 1:54 pm

In Budget 2023, the province invested $1.4 billion over five years for work on provincial roads and highways. Out of the $225 million dollars allocated for 2023-24, %59 million has recently been awarded between 14 contracts for road work across the province. This includes a $6.9 million contract for work on the Burgeo Highway and $5.9 million for the paving of the Trans-Canada Highway from South Brook to West Bottom. Work is also set for Bay Roberts, Bay d’Espoir, Red Harbour, Postville and more.

