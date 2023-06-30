Military activities scheduled in St. John’s on Memorial Day

Members of 37 Canadian Brigade Group will be taking part in Memorial Day activities which include the ceremonial firing of artillery guns and rifles on July 1st in St. John’s.

37 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) members will take part in a Memorial Day Ceremony, led by Royal Newfoundland Regiment from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the National War Memorial which includes 3 C7 rifle vollyes that uses blank ammunition.

At 12:00 p.m. there will a be an artillery gun salute at Queen’s Battery by 37 Combat Engineer Regiment and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Regiment will lead a parade at Bowring Park for the Regimental Commemoration of Beaumont-Hamel.

Approximately 100 active members from units across 37 CBG will take part in the Memorial Day activities in the city.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the National War Memorial. NTV News will be covering the ceremony live.

This will be the last year that the ceremony will take place at the War Memorial before it is refurbished. The province has already put out tenders for renovations to the site. The province will also put in place a specially-designed tomb for the remains of one of our unknown soldiers from WW1, whose remains were discovered on the battlefield of Northern France.

The project is expected to be complete by next year, just in time for the National War Memorial’s Centennial. NTV’s live coverage, hosted by David Salter, begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will also be streamed on ntv.ca